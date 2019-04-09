Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Dear Monty: Can a seller contact a prospective buyer directly? (access required)

Dear Monty: Can a seller contact a prospective buyer directly? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery April 9, 2019

Reader question: Is it OK to reach out to the prospective buyer and see if they have any questions about my house? They came and looked and appeared interested. My real estate agent will not communicate with us, so we do not know the status. Monty’s answer: It is all right if you reach out should ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: