Cookie Dough Bliss to Open at The Penrose in South End (access required)

By: Staff Report April 9, 2019

  Lat Purser & Associates is pleased to announce that Cookie Dough Bliss has leased 1,381 square feet at The Penrose, a new 350-unit luxury multifamily community nearing completion on Tremont Avenue in South End. Scheduled to open this summer, Cookie Dough Bliss is a gourmet edible cookie dough bar that serves delicious cookie dough that is ...

