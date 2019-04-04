Quantcast
Renovation of Multifamily Properties Helping to Meet Housing Demand

By: Scott Baughman April 4, 2019

Multifamily owners and managers who expect a high rate of return and an increase in the value of their assets are achieving their financial goals by upgrading the functionality and overall aesthetic appeal of common areas, unit renovations and amenity spaces Much of the increase is in central business districts, especially in high-rises, where more and ...

