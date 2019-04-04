Mike Longmore named Retail Capital Markets lead with JLL Carolinas

JLL Carolinas is pleased to announce that Mike Longmore has been named Executive Vice President of Retail Capital Markets, joining a team of Capital Markets professionals that serves the firm’s Charlotte, Raleigh and Charleston offices.

A 28-year veteran, Longmore has been with JLL’s national Retail group for 12 years building the investor platform, including Leasing, Property Management and Investor Sales across the country with the firm’s national client base. In his new role, he will focus on the investment sales and financing of retail properties across the Carolinas, working with existing and new clients to achieve investment objectives and growth strategies by leveraging JLL’s local, national and international platform.

“Mike’s capabilities and experience working with a wide range of retail real estate owners and asset classes makes him an ideal fit for this position,” said Chase Monroe, JLL Carolinas Market Director. “We’re very excited about what it means for our clients and our Capital Markets team, which covers the full spectrum of property types.”

Before joining JLL, Longmore served as director of leasing for Inland Retail Real Estate Trust Inc., where he negotiated sales and leasing deals ranging from national retail anchors to local and regional tenants for a portfolio of 130 retail centers totaling 18 million square feet. Prior to Inland he worked at Urban Retail Properties and Lat Purser & Associates.

“With JLL’s best-in-class approach to retail real estate and the incredible growth we’re seeing in the Carolinas, I’m looking forward to partnering with our clients to help them successfully execute their investment strategies,” Longmore says.

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 88,000 as of September 30, 2018. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

