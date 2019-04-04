Quantcast
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Hamilton EQ Acquires Seven Buildings in Parkway Plaza, Hires Trinity Partners as Portfolio’s Leasing Team (access required)

By: Staff Report April 4, 2019

  Hamilton EQ, a multi-generational commercial real estate company based in New York City, has acquired seven buildings in Parkway Plaza. Located in the Airport submarket, the buildings are just off Yorkmont Road and minutes from Interstate 77 and Downtown Charlotte. This is Hamilton’s first North Carolina property in its portfolio. The buildings, 2, 3, 6, 7, ...

