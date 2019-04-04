Quantcast
Crescent Communities Now Leasing Luxury Multifamily Community in University Research Park

Crescent Communities Now Leasing Luxury Multifamily Community in University Research Park

By: Staff Report April 4, 2019

  Crescent Communities is now leasing their latest multifamily community in Charlotte’s thriving tech hub, University Research Park. NOVEL Research Park by Crescent Communities is a luxury apartment community with extensive outdoor amenities, appealing modern farmhouse architectural design, and a convenient location minutes from the area’s major employment centers and retail. Located at the intersection of W. Mallard Creek ...

