Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin Report: Sales of New Homes Down 8% in January (access required)

Redfin Report: Sales of New Homes Down 8% in January (access required)

By: Staff Report April 2, 2019

Sales of new single-family homes fell 8 percent year over year in January, fifth consecutive month of year-over-year declines in new-home sales, according to Redfin, (www.redfin.com), the next-generation real estate brokerage. But the size of the drop was smaller than in December in all regions except the West, where sales fell by more in January ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: