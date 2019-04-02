Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / New for Lighting Designers: Luminous Cylinder Pendants with Square Diffusers (access required)

New for Lighting Designers: Luminous Cylinder Pendants with Square Diffusers (access required)

By: Staff Report April 2, 2019

In 2009, Visa Lighting changed the game with the Sequence family: long, luminous pendants in varying lengths, widths, and source types—all with cylindrical diffusers. This style has become ubiquitous in lighting designs across every building type because it highlights the surrounding architecture and allows designers the opportunity to be creative with the pure, uniform simplicity from each ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: