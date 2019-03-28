Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Small Business Owners Spend at Least One Day a Week Managing People Paperwork, Study Finds (access required)

Small Business Owners Spend at Least One Day a Week Managing People Paperwork, Study Finds (access required)

By: Staff Report March 28, 2019

Nearly one out of two (45%) small business owners spend roughly one day a week or more on administrative human resources (HR) issues, according to a study of nearly 300 U.S. businesses conducted by Oasis, A Paychex Company, a leading Professional Employer Organization and HR solutions firm. Further, 35% of owners and managers of businesses ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: