Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Living With a Roommate Can Save Renters $515 a Month (access required)

Living With a Roommate Can Save Renters $515 a Month (access required)

By: Staff Report March 28, 2019

Renters can save $515 a month by sharing their home or apartment with at least one roommate instead of renting a one-bedroom unit on their own, according to the inaugural HotPads®Rooms for Rent Indexi. Nationally, the median rent for a one-bedroom home or apartment is $1,320 per month. Meanwhile, the median asking rent for a single bedroom in a shared ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: