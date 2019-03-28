Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Entrepreneur Names RE/MAX Fastest-Growing Real Estate Franchise Brand (access required)

Entrepreneur Names RE/MAX Fastest-Growing Real Estate Franchise Brand (access required)

By: Staff Report March 28, 2019

Leading the world's fastest growing real estate franchisors, Denver-based RE/MAX, LLC, tops other real estate franchises in Entrepreneur magazine's 2019 Top Fastest Growing Franchises list. More than 1,000 franchisors applied to the 40th annual national ranking with RE/MAX named the fastest-growing real estate franchise brand for the sixth consecutive year. "The RE/MAX model continues to revolutionize the real estate industry, one ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: