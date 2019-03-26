Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / RE/MAX National Housing Report for January 2019 (access required)

RE/MAX National Housing Report for January 2019 (access required)

By: Staff Report March 26, 2019

A sixth consecutive month of declining home sales in January contributed to the largest year-over-year inventory increase in at least 10 years, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. While year-over-year home sales dropped 11% – extending a streak that began in August – inventory grew year-over-year by an average of 6.4% across the report's 54 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: