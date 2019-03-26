Quantcast
Realtor.com Selects Huge as New Advertising Agency of Record (access required)

By: Staff Report March 26, 2019

Realtor.com®, The Home of Home Search℠, today announced that it has selected advertising agency Huge to serve as its creative agency of record, effective immediately. As one of the most respected and valuable brands in home search, realtor.com® will leverage Huge's creative expertise to help continue to build the realtor.com® brand through comprehensive advertising and marketing programs. "Huge demonstrated ...

