Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Listing in Early May Can Earn Sellers $1,600 More (access required)

Listing in Early May Can Earn Sellers $1,600 More (access required)

By: Staff Report March 26, 2019

Sellers looking to maximize profits should list their homes for sale in the first two weeks of May. A Zillow® analysis finds that those homes sell for a $1,600 premium, and six days faster. In 19 of the 35 largest metros, the best month to sell for the biggest sales premium is May. That said, the best time to list ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: