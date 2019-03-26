Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Schwab / Are You Prepared for a Financial Emergency? (access required)

Are You Prepared for a Financial Emergency? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz March 26, 2019

Dear Readers: What would happen if you were hit with an unexpected medical bill or layoff or your adult son or daughter needed a quick loan to get out of a financial jam? According to the Federal Reserve's 2017 Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households, 40 percent of respondents said they wouldn't be ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: