Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Vivace owners bring new restaurant concept to south Charlotte (access required)

Vivace owners bring new restaurant concept to south Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report March 22, 2019

  The husband-and-wife team that owns the popular trattoria, Vivace, in midtown Charlotte will soon bring a different, more casual concept to south Charlotte. Civetta Italian Kitchen + Bar will open in the StoneCrest at Piper Glen shopping center – in the old Smoke Modern Barbecue space – in the next week. Initially, the southern Italian restaurant will ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: