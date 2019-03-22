Quantcast
By: Staff Report March 22, 2019

HFF announces the $8.6 million sale of Duke Medical Complex, a two-story medical office building totaling 79,202 square feet in Durham, North Carolina. The HFF team represented the seller, and procured the buyer, 5401 Holding Co LLC. Duke Medical Complex is located at 4321 Medical Park Drive within close proximity to the Duke Regional Hospital in Durham’s ...

