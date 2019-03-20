Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / RE/MAX National Housing Report for February 2019 (access required)

RE/MAX National Housing Report for February 2019 (access required)

By: Staff Report March 20, 2019

Riding two trends—declining sales and growing inventory— the U.S. housing market continued to transition from a seller's market to a buyer's market in February, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. Home sales in the 54-market report have declined year-over-year for seven consecutive months, though February's downturn of 4.2% was the smallest since the 1.1% drop ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: