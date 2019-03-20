Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Charlotte is a Good Place to Invest in Real Estate (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Charlotte is a Good Place to Invest in Real Estate (access required)

By: Mecklenburg Times staff reports March 20, 2019

Named in honor of Charlotte of Mecklenburg – the wife of King George II – Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina. This modern city is fondly known as Uptown and features the state’s major museums, shopping and dining establishments which ooze that famed southern hospitality. But it can also be quite the attractive destination for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: