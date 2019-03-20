Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / House Buyers of America Reports Expansive Growth in 2018, Expects Rising Demand in 2019 (access required)

House Buyers of America Reports Expansive Growth in 2018, Expects Rising Demand in 2019 (access required)

By: Scott Baughman March 20, 2019

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) announces today that in the fourth quarter of 2018 the company's number of settlements increased by 50%, with its number of acquisitions growing by 56% over the same time in 2017. House Buyers continues to buy more houses while also selling greater numbers than before, demonstrating the value of its ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: