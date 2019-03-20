Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / David Weekley Homes Named Champion Of The Year (access required)

By: Staff Report March 20, 2019

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held builder, was recently awarded the title of Champion of the Year by the City of Charlotte’s Economic Development. The home builder was recognized with this honor due to its commitment and participation with Project P.I.E.C.E. (Partnerships for Inclusive Employment and Career Excellence). Project P.I.E.C.E. is a collaboration between Goodwill ...

