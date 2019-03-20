Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / 2019 Economic Growth Slowing, As Expected (access required)

2019 Economic Growth Slowing, As Expected (access required)

By: Staff Report March 20, 2019

Full-year real GDP growth is estimated to come in at 2.2 percent in 2019, unchanged from the prior forecast but down markedly from 2018's 3.1 percent, according to the Fannie Mae Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group's March outlook. The expected deceleration in growth is largely attributable to the fading fiscal impact from the Tax Cuts and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: