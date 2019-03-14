Quantcast
Zillow Awards $1 Million to Team that Built a Better Zestimate

By: Staff Report March 14, 2019

  After nearly two years of competition among more than 3,800 teams from 91 countries, Zillow has awarded the $1 million Zillow Prize in the contest to improve the accuracy of the Zestimate. The winning team beat the Zillow benchmark model by approximately 13 percent. As a result of these improvements, their work will help push the Zestimate's ...

