Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Average U.S. Home Seller Profits At 12-Year High Of $61,000 In 2018 (access required)

Average U.S. Home Seller Profits At 12-Year High Of $61,000 In 2018 (access required)

Median Home Sale Prices Hit an All-Time High at $248,000 in 2018; Homeowners Staying Put Longer as Average Homeownership Tenure Rises to New High

By: Scott Baughman March 12, 2019

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database, has released its Year-End 2018 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that home sellers in 2018 realized an average home price gain since purchase of $61,000, up from $50,000 last year and up from $39,500 two years ago in 2016 to the highest level since 2006 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: