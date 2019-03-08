Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / What is thermofoil and how do you take care of it? (access required)

What is thermofoil and how do you take care of it? (access required)

By: Laura Firszt March 8, 2019

Thermofoil is a type of cabinet finish that sounds fantastic ... in theory. In practice, thermofoil cabinetry combines several advantages with a few potentially serious disadvantages. If you own - or are planning to install - thermofoil cabinets, check out these tips for thermofoil cabinet maintenance, protection and repair. First of all, what is thermofoil? The name ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: