Construction Jobs Decline By 31,000 In February (access required)

By: Staff Report March 8, 2019

Construction employment decreased by 31,000 jobs in February as extreme winter weather gripped much of the nation. However, continuing year-over-year employment and wage increases that exceed those in other industries suggest there has been no letup in demand for projects, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. "The ...

