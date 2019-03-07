Quantcast
HFF announces $16.025M sale of a 259,934 SF last-mile distribution center in Raleigh-Durham

By: Staff Report March 7, 2019

HFF announces $16.025M sale of a 259,934 SF last-mile distribution center in Raleigh-Durham

By: Staff Report March 7, 2019

  HFF announces the $16.025 million sale of North 70 Distribution Center, a 259,934-square-foot distribution center fully leased in Durham, North Carolina. The HFF team represented the seller, a partnership between Thackeray Partners and Meridian Development Group.  NorthBridge Partners purchased the asset. North 70 Distribution Center recently underwent significant capital improvements, including upgraded lighting, new exterior paint, updated front ...

