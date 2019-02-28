Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Sold cheap at a void sale, family’s house returned to investors (access required)

Sold cheap at a void sale, family’s house returned to investors (access required)

By: David Donovan February 28, 2019

  By David Donovan, Editor in Chief of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly An inconspicuous house, tucked away in a cul-de-sac just a few miles to the Charlotte side of Lake Wylie, is at the center of a legal odyssey, one that started with barely $200 in unpaid homeowners’ association dues. Then came a foreclosure sale, later declared ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: