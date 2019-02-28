Quantcast
Homeownership Part of American Dream; Housing Costs Deterrent for Non-Owners (access required)

February 28, 2019

Homeowners and non-homeowners both strongly consider homeownership part of the American Dream. That is according to new consumer survey data from the National Association of Realtors, which revealed that among those polled, approximately 75 percent of non-homeowners believe homeownership is part of their American Dream, while nine in 10 current homeowners said the same. NAR's Aspiring Home ...

