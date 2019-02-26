Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Materials and services prices accelerate for construction (access required)

Materials and services prices accelerate for construction (access required)

By: Staff Report February 26, 2019

After a year marked by numerous price spikes, construction costs declined in December but remained elevated compared to year-earlier prices, while prices of new buildings also moved higher, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new Labor Department data. Association officials noted that the cost of many construction projects is ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: