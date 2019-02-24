Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Beware Dirty Tricks Tenants Play (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Beware Dirty Tricks Tenants Play (access required)

By: Lou Gimbutis, Metrolina REIA February 24, 2019

Part 1 of 2             Poor property management can take one of the most stable, secure, and profitable investments you can make, and turn it into a feat which is, as Earl Nightingale was wont to say, “More difficult than trying to juggle two skunks and a bobcat”. The majority of people you will rent your investment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: