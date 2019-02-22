Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Renting A Home More Affordable Than Buying In 59 Percent Of U.S. Housing Markets (access required)

Renting A Home More Affordable Than Buying In 59 Percent Of U.S. Housing Markets (access required)

Home Prices Outpacing Wages in 80 Percent of the U.S. Housing Markets

By: Scott Baughman February 22, 2019

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database, has released its 2019 Rental Affordability Report, which shows that renting a three-bedroom property is more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 442 of 755 U.S. counties analyzed for the report — 59 percent. The analysis incorporated recently released fair market rent data for 2019 from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: