Construction employment and hourly pay rises (access required)

Construction employment and hourly pay rises (access required)

By: Staff Report February 22, 2019

Construction employment increased by 38,000 jobs in December and by 280,000 jobs, or 4.0 percent, over the past year, while the industry's average pay accelerated and unemployment decreased to a historic low, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials added that most contractors report they ...

