Pick your plastic plumbing pipe: PEX vs. PVC (access required)

Pick your plastic plumbing pipe: PEX vs. PVC (access required)

By: Laura Firszt February 20, 2019

Are you planning to install or replace plumbing pipes in your home? You’ve probably heard that plastic pipes made of PEX or PVC are competing with copper in popularity, but what are they, exactly? And PEX vs PVC ... which is best for your home? What is PEX? Household plumbing systems use PEX for pipes to supply water and ...

