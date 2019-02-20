Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / HFF announces $7.95M sale of fully leased grocery-anchored retail center near Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report February 20, 2019

HFF announces the $7.95 million sale of Regent Towne Center, a 52,911-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in the Charlotte-area community of Fort Mill, South Carolina. The HFF team represented the seller, Cole Credit Property Trust IV, Inc. T. Cooper James & Associates purchased the asset and was represented by Jeffrey Kienholz with the OMNI Group. The shopping center ...

