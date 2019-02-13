Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / RealOp Investments selects Stream Realty Partners for leasing representation on newly acquired ArrowPoint assets (access required)

RealOp Investments selects Stream Realty Partners for leasing representation on newly acquired ArrowPoint assets (access required)

By: Staff Report February 13, 2019

The highly accomplished and experienced team from Stream Realty Partners will serve as the leasing team for ArrowPoint II and III, which was recently purchased by RealOp Investments. ArrowPoint II & III are both four-story office buildings ideally located in the airport submarket at the intersection of I-77/I-485, offering superior regional access to many of Charlotte’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: