Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction Employment Rises From November 2017 To November 2018 (access required)

Construction Employment Rises From November 2017 To November 2018 (access required)

By: Staff Report February 13, 2019

Forty-two states and the District of Columbia added construction jobs between November 2017 and November 2018, while 23 states added construction jobs between October and November, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data. Association officials said extremely low unemployment rates in most of the nation have made ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: