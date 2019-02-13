Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / 30-Year Mortgage Use Spikes In Final Quarter Of 2018 (access required)

30-Year Mortgage Use Spikes In Final Quarter Of 2018 (access required)

By: Staff Report February 13, 2019

The use of the 30-year mortgage saw a substantial spike in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to the Welcome Home survey recently conducted for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors®. The share of new Pennsylvania homebuyers using a 30-year mortgage climbed from 38 percent in the third quarter to 50 percent in the fourth quarter. "Thirty-year mortgages are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: