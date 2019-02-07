Quantcast
U.S. Renters Spent $504 Billion on Housing in 2018

By: Staff Report February 7, 2019

U.S. households spent a record amount on rent in 2018 despite a decrease in the number of households who rent their home, according to a new HotPads® analysis. Overall, the U.S. spent $504.4 billion on rent in 2018 – more than the entire GDP of Belgium ($494.7 billion)i and three times the current net worth of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ($124 billion)ii. Renters spent $12.6 ...

