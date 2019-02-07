Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Millennial Home Buyers Most Likely to Put Less Than 20% Down (access required)

Millennial Home Buyers Most Likely to Put Less Than 20% Down (access required)

By: Staff Report February 7, 2019

Saving for a down payment is the biggest hurdle to homeownershipi, and the size of that down payment sets the stage for the entire home shopping experience. It can make the difference between a monthly mortgage payment that's affordable and one that stretches a household's budget too thin. The 2018 Zillow Group® Consumer Housing Trends Report analyzed home buyersii nationally and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: