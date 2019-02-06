NarmourWright Architecture Announces New Principals

Charlotte-based commercial architecture firm, NarmourWright Architecture (NarmourWright), is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Carver, AIA and Krista Karlson, AIA to the role of Principal. As the new generation of leaders, Carver and Karlson will complement one another in their respective roles within the company by overseeing the firm’s internal operations and client projects.

“Ryan and Krista have both shown considerable leadership, talent and passion during their time with the firm, so I look forward to seeing them continue to excel in their new roles,” said Tom Wright, Co-Founder, NarmourWright. “I have complete confidence in their abilities to manage and guide as it relates to both our clients and our firm.”

The progression of the executive team has been planned for several years as NarmourWright continues to grow. Wright will continue leading the company in his elevated role as Managing Principal. In this position, he will focus on business development as well as client management.

Carver has been with NarmourWright since 2003, serving in a multitude of roles including conceptual design, strategic planning, risk management and business development. As a seasoned architect with 20 years of experience, he brings an entrepreneurial approach to the business and is distinguished in his design talent, project management abilities and business acumen. His previous experience working in the design-build industry and owning his own company has allowed Carver to develop a holistic and creative approach to the needs of a project from design concept to completion, including branding and marketing.

Over the past several years, Carver has provided strategic and operational leadership to NarmourWright as well as design leadership for numerous project types such as multi-family, adaptive re-use, commercial, retail and restaurant. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the UNC Charlotte College of Architecture and has been an AIA Traveling Fellowship Award winner. Currently, he is an active member of Vistage, an executive coaching organization and serves on the ULI Affordable Housing committee.

Karlson joined NarmourWright in 2005 and has handled firm-wide operations from the day-to-day processes and procedures, production oversight and planning, and IT coordination, as well as ensuring project quality and employee performance are maintained. During her career, she has worked for both large and small firms, developing her proficiency in design and construction administration of numerous commercial, residential, higher education, civic and mixed-use projects. This experience has influenced her approach to management by taking large-firm processes and tailoring them to fit our smaller firm values.

As a registered architect with over 20 years of experience, Karlson received her master’s of architecture from Savannah College of Art & Design. She is recognized for her in-depth technical knowledge, code expertise and problem-solving acumen. She also manages NarmourWright’s mentorship and development program which offers employees to continuing education, cross training and development opportunities to the many talented team members we have in the office.

