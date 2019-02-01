Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Share of Homes Sold Above Asking Price Hits Two-Year Low (access required)

Share of Homes Sold Above Asking Price Hits Two-Year Low (access required)

By: Staff Report February 1, 2019

  The share of homes sold above asking price declined each month in the second half of 2018 – and December saw the biggest month-over-month drop since at least 2012 – another sign of the slowing housing market. Nineteen percent of home sales in the U.S. went for above asking in December, down from 21 percent in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: