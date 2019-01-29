Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Pike Nurseries suggests best plants for a fresh new year (access required)

Pike Nurseries suggests best plants for a fresh new year (access required)

By: Staff Report January 29, 2019

Brisk temperatures and new resolutions are in season, making it the ideal time of year for gardeners to play in the dirt indoors and reap bountiful benefits! Studies have shown that many houseplants noticeably reduce toxics by filtering the air in homes, offices and other indoor spaces, making them a beautiful and practical way to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: