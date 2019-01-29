Quantcast
Luxury Home Prices Rose 3.2 Percent Annually in the Third Quarter (access required)

By: Staff Report January 29, 2019

Luxury home prices rose 3.2 percent year over year to an average of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, according to Redfin (www.redfin.com), the next-generation real estate brokerage. This is the lowest growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2016, when prices were up 1.1 percent from a year earlier. The Redfin analysis ...

