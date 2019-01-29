Quantcast
Dotloop Announces Upcoming Integration With RE/MAX

By: Staff Report January 29, 2019

Dotloop, an industry-leading, comprehensive transaction management platform for real estate professionals, today announced an expanded partnership agreement with RE/MAX, a top global real estate franchisor with a growing presence in more than 100 countries and territories. In 2019, RE/MAX will integrate its new CRM platform with dotloop and the integration will be available to all ...

