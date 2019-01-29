Quantcast
Construction employment increases in 273 out of 358 metros (access required)

By: Staff Report January 29, 2019

Construction employment grew in 273 out of 358 metro areas between December 2017 and December 2018, declined in 37 and was unchanged in 48, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said the job gains came amid strong demand throughout 2018 for ...

