Renters Typically Spend More for a Studio Apartment Than a One-Bedroom Rental (access required)

By: Staff Report January 25, 2019

Renting a typical studio apartment costs more each month than renting a typical one-bedroom home or apartment, according to a new HotPads® analysis. Across the United States, the median rent for a studio apartment is $1,385 per month. The median rent for a one-bedroom rental is $1,260 per month – about $125 per month less. The median rent for a studio apartment is higher than ...

