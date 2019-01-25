Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: A Guru’s Scars (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: A Guru’s Scars (access required)

By: Jeff Watson January 25, 2019

      It happens in pretty much every economic up-cycle when it comes to real estate. As more people have a degree of success in real estate, they feel empowered to want to share their information, knowledge and training with beginning investors. As can happen in real estate, there can be long periods of time ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: