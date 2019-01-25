Quantcast
Fannie Mae Multifamily Closes 2018 with Volume of More than $65 Billion (access required)

By: Staff Report January 25, 2019

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) provided more than $65 billion in financing to support the multifamily market in 2018 with its Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) program. Fannie Mae continued to serve as a key source of liquidity by attracting a diverse investor base to purchase our DUS Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS), while building a profitable and sustainable book ...

