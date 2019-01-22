Quantcast
Realtors See Increase in Commercial Income and Sales Volume for Second Straight Year (access required)

By: Staff Report January 22, 2019

Commercial real estate markets are on the rise, with Realtors® specializing in commercial real estate reporting both an increase in member's gross income and sales volume, according to the National Association of Realtors® 2018 Commercial Member Profile. Corresponding to tightened inventory conditions, sales transactions for NAR's commercial members have slowly decreased in the last two years, down ...

